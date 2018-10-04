Maryland lieutenant governor Boyd Rutherford visits Havre de Grace, Harford Community College

Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford spent the day in Harford County Tuesday, visiting Havre de Grace and Harford Community College.

At HCC, the lieutenant governor was joined by State Sen. Linda Norman and Del. Andrew Cassilly for a tour of several of the college’s newly constructed and renovated buildings, including Darlington and Edgewood Halls, along with the Chesapeake Center and Fallston Hall, which are marked for capital improvements in the next several years.

Funding from the state has been critical in HCC’s continuing efforts to provide the most state-of-the-art facilities and resources to its students, according to an HCC news release.

Courtesy photo/Harford Community College Visiting Harford Community College Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, third from left, stands with college officials and Sen. Linda Norman and Del. Andrew Cassilly, fourth and fifth for left, respectively. Visiting Harford Community College Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, third from left, stands with college officials and Sen. Linda Norman and Del. Andrew Cassilly, fourth and fifth for left, respectively. (Courtesy photo/Harford Community College)

The group also met with several current and former students to discuss HCC’s Workforce Development training programs.

In Havre de Grace, Rutherford received a tour of the city from Mayor William T. Martin, according to Adam Rybczynski, city digital marketing specialist.

The tour included the many new additions to Tydings Park, Susquehanna Hose Company’s fire boat Marine Unit 552 and the sustainable water quality project taking place, which is the city’s newest initiative to improve stormwater runoff management along the area near the Promenade.

