More than 2,000 attend Romancing the Chrome show

The sixth annual Romancing the Chrome car show took place on Saturday at Jarrett's field in Jarrettsville.

More than 2,000 people attended and 170 cars registered. The car show is produced by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and the Jarrettsville Lions Club to benefit both organizations.

A dozen volunteer judges spent the afternoon scrutinizing the 170 cars registered in 15 different classes.

Col. Steven Bodway of the Harford County Sheriff's office was a guest judge who chose the winner of the second annual Hero's Award in honor of fallen deputies Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon.

The winner of the Hero's Award was Art Murphy for his 1956 Chevy Bel Air.

The Best in Show winner was Gregory Rexroth for his 1941 Ford pick up.

A full list of winners including best in class for each of the 15 classes and photos from the event will be available at www.romancingthechrome.org.