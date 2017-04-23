River Sweep participants make a dent in trash along the Susquehanna River

Churchville residents — and respective father and son — Bernie and Bryon Bodt turned their boat into a trash hauler Saturday as they brought old tires, battered plastic barrels and bags and bags of trash from Garrett Island to the Perryville Boat Ramp.

The trash had been collected by volunteers taking part in the 17th annual River Sweep, coordinated by the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. People on the Cecil and Harford County shores of the Susquehanna River spent Saturday morning picking up trash in the annual community effort to beautify public spaces along a waterway that feeds the Chesapeake Bay.

The cleanup is held, rain or shine, and the steady rain Saturday morning did not dampen participants' enthusiasm.

Volunteers worked along the Havre de Grace shoreline and in Cecil County sites such as Conowingo Creek, Octoraro Creek, Marina Park in Port Deposit, Perryville Community Park, the Perrville Boat Ramp and Garrett Island.

The Bodts used their vessel to shuttle volunteers to Garrett Island, which is uninhabited and managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Despite the lack of human habitation, there was still plenty of trash that came back on the Bodts' vessel as well as others.

Perryville Mayor Jim Eberhardt helped Bryon Bodt off-load tires, a faded orange traffic barrel, battered plastic barrels and other assorted bits of trash they stuffed into bright yellow bags.

Thirteen tires were piled on the boat ramp at the water's edge, and the mayor counted a fourteenth that came in on another boat.

"We've had enough to shuttle folks back and forth — and more trash as well," Eberhardt said of the boats.

"This island catches a lot" of trash, he noted.

Bryon Bodt said he and his father, who are members of the Harford County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, a conservation group, said they have been helping at River Sweep for six or seven years.

"We enjoy doing the cleanup," he said.

Bernie Bodt noted the volunteers cannot get all of the trash collected along the banks of the river and its tributaries, but they can do their part.

"One piece is all we worry about," he said.

Eberhardt said about 65 volunteers worked in the Perryville area — about 50 were on Garrett Island and the rest were in the park.

About 30 of the Garrett Island volunteers included students in the Conowingo Elementary School environmental club, along with their parents and teachers.

He said club members are regular attendees at River Sweep and that "they do an excellent job every year."

Andrea Griffith, of Conowingo, and her daughter, Isabelle, a third grader at the elementary school, participated in their first River Sweep.

"We found a lot of stuff," Isabelle, 9, said, after she and her mother got back to the boat ramp.

Griffith was not surprised by the amount of trash built up around Garrett Island.

"If you have a boat in the water, you can see it accumulate, so you know it's there," she said.

"It's satisfying to get some of it out of there," she added.

Isabelle reported an enjoyable experience.

"I liked cleaning the environment and keeping it healthy," she said.

Isabelle said the group found tires and barrels.

Volunteers working on the Havre de Grace side of the river found plenty of trash, too.

Peter Green, a Havre de Grace resident and a River Sweep coordinator, said about 70 to 75 people took part. About 50 had pre-registered, and more showed up on Saturday.

The group met at Tydings Park and worked its way north to the Lock House at the opposite end of the city. People cleaned up trash along the wooden Promenade, and they even worked under it.

Volunteers covered a section of Lily Run in the vicinity of Havre de Grace High School and Middle School, according to Green.

He said the group covered "basically all of the waterfront that is public property."

The Susquehanna Hose Company dive team took its boat out and cleaned trash on the surface of the water, according to Green.

He said some of the unusual items included a television and medical forceps.

"Almost every year somebody finds a bicycle or two, so we did find a bike this year," Green said.

Green, who is affiliated with the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway and the Havre de Grace Green Team, noted the importance of events such as River Sweep in educating young people — as well as older people — about the need to care for the environment.

"It was interesting to see kids with smiles on their faces, covered with mud and wet and picking up garbage, but apparently enjoying it," he said. "This makes me feel a little bit better about the future."