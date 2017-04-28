Harford Health Department rabies clinics take place April 30, May 7

The Harford County Health Department is again sponsoring its annual rabies vaccination clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets that are 3 months old and over at various locations on Sunday and again May 7.

Clinics are open from 2 to 4 p.m., and the cost is $8 per animal.

Only pets under the control of responsible persons may be brought to the clinic. Dogs should be on a leash. Cats and ferrets should be secured within cages.

No animals other than dogs, cats and ferrets will be vaccinated.

Locations of the clinics are

Sunday, April 30

Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company - 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, 21009;

Harford County Equestrian Center - parking lot at 702 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air, 21014;

Susquehanna Hose Company House 4 - 911 Revolution St., Havre de Grace, 21078.

Sunday, May 7

Aberdeen Fire Department - 21 N. Rogers St., Aberdeen, 21001;

Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company - 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, 21084;

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company - 1403 S. Mountain Road, Joppa, 21085;

Darlington Volunteer Fire Company - 2600 Castleton Road., Darlington, 21034.

Pet owners are encouraged to download vaccination forms, available online at the health department's website, www.harfordcountyhealth.com.

For more information about the clinics, call 410-877-2300.