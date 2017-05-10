Norrisville Elementary celebrates 50 years serving northwestern Harford County

It wasn't a school day, but the halls of Norrisville Elementary School were filled Sunday as visitors, including former faculty, staff and students celebrated the school's 50th anniversary in a true community celebration.

Tours offered visitors a trip through the school's history as they moved from classroom to classroom set up like a museum with slideshows, newspaper articles and yearbooks giving former students, now adults with children of their own in the school, a trip back to their days as Jaguars. One classroom even had a few poster boards on the wall with Polaroid photos of students from years ago.

"We love this school, our two kids came here, too. It's just a great sense of community here," former student and Norrisville resident Gary Smithson said as he and his family prepared to take a few photos in the Norrisville Elementary photo booth.

Other classrooms had commemorative books and special anniversary items for sale. After tours, folks made their way outside behind the school for a re-dedication ceremony, featuring performances from current students and some brief history lessons from student speakers.

"Norrisville Elementary is one of those special schools in Harford County that still celebrates our agricultural and rural background, yet provides a community school for all the families that make up Northern Harford County," Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said as he presented an official proclamation to Principal Jennifer Drumgoole.

"It's not just the building, but it's the teachers, administrators and the parents in this community that have made this place what it is today and I'm very blessed to have my daughter attend here where I went to elementary school," Norrisville resident and County Councilman Chad Shrodes said.

Drumgoole took a few minutes to honor Barbara Kilker, who has taught at the school for more than 40 years and plans to retire at the end of this school year, and former staff, including the school's first principal, Ellwood Quigg, who served from 1967-1971.

"I've been following the fortunes of the school since I left and I'm really pleased at what I've seen today, they have more technology and are using it well, and I think the parents should be thrilled with what they're getting here," Quigg said as he sat in one of the classrooms.

"I'm pleased that they remembered my name," Quigg joked. "I was actually able to identify several people here today that I haven't seen in almost 50 years."

"I love Norrisville Elementary School, it is the center of this community as I quickly found out when I was appointed here from Edgewood Elementary where I was principal for four years," Drumgoole said. "The teachers are top notch and the students are amazing. I couldn't be more proud to be the principal here."

The ceremony ended with the entire group gathered on the lawn singing the school's song before more mingling and trips down memory lane, hoping for many more successful years for the school and community.