New hours for Harford libraries take effect July 1

Harford County Public Library announced it will standardize the operating hours of the majority of its branches, beginning July 1.

All Harford County Public Library locations, with the exception of Darlington, will be open starting July 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The affected branches are in Abingdon, Aberdeen, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Jarrettsville, Joppa, Havre de Grace,Norrisville and Whiteford.

The new hours were approved at the library's board of trustees meeting in May

"We are so excited to offer our customers more time to use the various resources Harford County Public Library provides," Mary Hastler, CEO of the Harford County Public Library, said in a statement. "Having nearly all our libraries open at the same time every day provides consistency throughout our system and gives our customers greater flexibility to use the library."

The Darlington branch hours will continue as follows: Monday,Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.; Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Harford County Public Library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million, according to the news release. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.