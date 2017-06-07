'Amazing' Fourth of July on tap for town, Miss Bel Air predicts

If first impressions truly are lasting, Miss Bel Air 2017 made a lasting one on Bel Air town officials and staff Monday night.

Natalie Brosh, who will be hostess for next month's Fourth of July festivities in the town and also will represent Bel Air and Harford County at the Miss Maryland pageant later this month, spoke briefly to the Board of Town Commissioners and staff during a town meeting about the upcoming Independence Day celebration.

When she declared the town will have a great celebration, rain or shine (it rained during last year's celebration), there were no doubters left among the Independence Day Committee members and others gathered in the Town Hall meeting room.

"It's going to be an amazing Fourth of July!" she said enthusiastically, following a brief rundown of the days events and the annual parade and fireworks.

"It's a wonderful thing to be part of such a vibrant celebration," Brosh, who is the Independence Day Committee's seventh Miss Bel Air recipient, said.

Brosh received a rousing round of applause, before posing for a photograph with commissioners Robert Preston, Patrick Richards and Philip Einhorn. (Commissioner Brendan Hopkins and Mayor Susan Burdette were absent).

Brosh, 20, is no stranger to public speaking and public service. It wasn't her first appearance at Town Hall, either, as she was a prior recipient of a student achievement award from the town commissioners, according to a prior report in The Aegis. When she was a seventh grade student at Patterson Mill Middle School, Brosh received the Woman of Tomorrow Award from the Maryland Commission on Women.

Brosh is a student at Immaculata University in Malvern, Pa., where she is majoring in music therapy and minoring in French language. At Edgewood High School, where she graduated in the International Baccalaureate Programme in 2014, she was National Honor Society president, captain of the varsity swimming team, a member of the speech and debate team and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Brosh is organist, choir director and minister of music at her church in Perry Hall and has played piano at many community events. She has done considerable volunteer work for the Children's Miracle Network and The Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

While still in high school, Brosh was elected student representative for the Harford County Commission on Disabilities, and she offers a weekly practicum at the Royer Greaves School for the Blind in Paoli, Pa., according to her biography at http://belairjuly4.org/, which also provides information on this year's July 4 celebration.

Brosh is entered in the Miss Maryland Pageant, which is June 21-24 in Hagerstown, where she will give a piano improvisation in the talent competition and her platform is Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the website for the pageant http://missmd.org, which is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant.

Upcoming Bel Air events

• The Summer Movie Night program in Shamrock Park begins Friday, June 9, with "Moana." Pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m. and the movies start at sunset. The movies are provided by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance and their sponsors.

• The Belle Aire Market opens for the season Sunday, June 11, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m, on Office Street. The Belle Aire Market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items and brought to you by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance and their sponsors.

• The Bel Air Summer Concert Series is underway in Shamrock Park starting at 7 p.m. every Sunday in June and every Sunday and Wednesday in July and August. There will be 18 concerts in the series, and admission is free to all. Sunday, June 11, will feature the Bel Air Community Chorus and Sunday, June 18, will feature the Bel Air Community Band.