Harford Transit LINK sets new route in Perryman and Riverside employment centers

Harford Transit LINK will pilot a new bus route offering convenient and reliable transportation to employers in Perryman and Riverside beginning on May 15.

The Perryman-Riverside Express Silver Line - Route #8 will provide frequent service and a schedule aligned with the work shifts of area employers. The new service will also connect with stops along U.S. Route 40 to existing Harford Transit LINK bus routes in Edgewood, Perryman, Aberdeen and Belcamp.

The new route is geared to connecting people with major employment centers in the county, according to Harford County government, which operates the service.

As with all other Harford LINK buses, the Perryman-Riverside buses will be trackable in real time through the county's free RouteShout application, the county explained in a news release accouncing the new route.

"Employers in Perryman and Riverside offer living wages and the potential for career advancement," County Executive Barry Glassman. "Connecting our citizens to these opportunities will strengthen families and promote job growth and economic development in Harford County."

Employers directly accessible by the new route will include XPO Logistics, Rite Aid, Bob's Discount Furniture, Sephora, WAVE, Clorox and C&S Distribution in Perryman; and Coty Inc., McCormick & Company, Sephora, Chesapeake Spice Company and TIC Gums in Riverside.

The Perryman-Riverside Express buses will travel into the Riverside Business Park eight times per day, Monday through Friday, beginning at 6:37 a.m. and ending at 8:06 p.m.; and into the Perryman Peninsula 16 times daily beginning at 5:54 a.m. and ending at 8:25 p.m.

Combined with the existing Route #6 bus service, LINK buses will be providing service into Riverside Business Park 22 times per day and into the Perryman Peninsula 30 times per day.

"Harford Transit has experienced 10 percent growth over the last four years," said Karen Holt, director of Harford County's Office of Economic Development. "With the implementation of this pilot program, we anticipate even further growth as employees experience the convenience and reliability of our bus system. We will be promoting this opportunity among employers, employees, and the greater public to help ensure successful ridership for a sustainable model beyond the pilot period."

Harford Transit LINK currently operates up to 43 vehicles Monday through Friday with seven routes serving locations from Bel Air to the U.S. Route 40 corridor and service to western Cecil County.

The LINK also connects with MTA/MARC Trains, MTA commuter buses, and regional Greyhound, which then connects with main terminals in Baltimore and interstate travel. Key service areas include Harford Community College, the Mary Risteau State Office Building, Upper Chesapeake and Harford Memorial hospitals, the Aberdeen train station, Harford Mall, Constant Friendship Shopping Center, and the Edgewater Village Shopping Center.

Last fall, the Maryland Transit Administration began operating a new, reverse commuting bus route linking Baltimore and White Marsh along Route 40 with stops at Paul Martin Drive in Edgewood, Bata Boulevard in Belcamp and several locations within the Aberdeen Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

MTA Route 425 buses travel north three times daily in the morning and return to Baltimore three times in the late afternoon and early evening.

All Harford Transit LINK buses can be tracked in real time from a smartphone, computer or other device via RouteShout, a free app available from Google Play and Apple's App Store. Once the application has been downloaded, choose "Harford County Transportation Services" from the menu to view Harford Transit LINK routes. The app is also accessible from the county website at www.harfordtransitlink.org.