Bel Air Kite Festival is Saturday in Rockfield Park

The Bel Air Kite Festival is returning on Saturday at Rockfield Park off Churchville Road.

In its 12th year, the festival typically draws upward of 1,500 people of all ages and is held to recognize National Kite Month in April.

Considered one of the most family-friendly spring events in Harford County and surrounding areas, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers free kites while supplies last for those who don't have their own. The rain date is Sunday, April 9. There is no charge to attend.

There will be free music and "affordable food" available, according to Michael Krantz, Bel Air's director of personnel and administration, who is the festival chairman.

The festival is jointly sponsored by APG Federal Credit Union and the Town of Bel Air.

The first Kite Festival was held in 2006, when between 300 and 400 people attended, organizers said at the time. Attendance has grown steadily since.

Allen Ault and the late Paul Hines, two kite enthusiasts, organized the festival, working with Chris Schler, who was the Bel Air town administrator. After Hines died in 2007, Ault continued running the festival, before turning the reins over to Krantz last year.

Krantz says he and the festival's other organizers are hoping for sunny skies and enough sustained wind to hoist thousands of kites and keep them aloft. They usually get that wish, as the weather more often than not has provided decent flying conditions.

Rockfield Park is at 501 East Churchville Road and South Shamrock Road. For information, call 410-638-4550.