Liriodendron presents exhibit of Hopi Indian Style Kachina Dolls

The Liriodendron Foundation in Bel Air will host an exhibit of Hopi Indian Style Kachina Dolls collected and also carved by Harford County Council President Richard Slutzky.

A reception with the artist will be open to the public on Sunday, June 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The reception will include light refreshments and a presentation by Slutzky at 2 p.m.

Gallery hours are Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays, 1 to 7 p.m.

The show continues through July 12.

The Hopi Indian culture is centered near Three Mesas within the Navajo Nation in Northeastern Arizona. Since about 1300 A.D. the Hopi religion and associated "Kachina Cult" has been characterized by the Kachina spirits.

Ceremonies are held on a regular basis and often involve various dances and other celebrations.

Having studied the American Indian history and culture for 35 years, Slutzky will share his insightful knowledge of the Hopis particularly focusing on his collection and carvings of the Hopi Kachina dolls in his presentation.

The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. For additional information call 410-879-4424 or visit www.liriodendron.com.