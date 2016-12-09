Joppatowne High students receive surprise doses of positivity

Imagine you are a high school student and one of your teachers walks up without warning and tells you how much you mean to them?

It actually happened recently at Joppatowne High School, where teachers were asked to participate in a "positivity challenge."

Each teacher was asked to pick a student who inspires them to come to work every day and to tell them about it,

A video was made of about a dozen such encounters and posted on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er1iJCALor4.

The Positivity Challenge was the idea of Alexander "Alex" Maddock, a social studies teacher.

Maddock said he saw a similar project on line and thought it would be great to make one for his school, he told members of the Harford County Board of Education at their most recent meeting Monday night, where he was joined by JHS Principal Pamela Zeigler.

In the video, which runs 5 minutes and 43 seconds, the selected students are shown, while their teacher's voice is heard telling them why they are an inspiration.

While several of the students appeared to be surprised, if not downright baffled at first, each one seemed quite honored to be complimented by their teacher. Some returned the compliments, and a few were effusive in doing so. None of the students or their teachers are identified by name in the video.

"At Joppatowne High School we have a proud tradition of being a bridge for our community and our students," Zeigler said in introducing Maddock and the video to the school board. She said the school has obligations to its students for their academics and their well-being.

"We all need a healthy dose of positivity," Maddock said, explaining his came earlier in the year when he found he was "bragging" about the kids he works with to his peers and his wife and his friends, "to everybody but the ones who needed to hear it."

He said while he may have written one of his students a note, "did I actually pause and say what they really mean to me?"

After seeing that similar video, Maddock said he decided he wanted to challenge his fellow teachers to tell a student "you are the reasons why I come to work every day."

The video was shown to the school board members, Superintendent Barbara Canavan, school system executive staff and members of the public attending the board meeting.

The encounters drew plenty of smiles and a few laughs from those watching.

After the video had been shown, Zeigler said: "Thank you for showing that moment with Joppatowne High School," and the audience applauded in appreciation.