Jerry Taylor's works on exhibit at Liriodendron gallery in Bel Air

A photography exhibit of 59 works by Jerry Taylor is on display at the Liriodendron Foundation through May 28.

The exhibit, titled "People, Places, and Portions: Images on Four Continents," opened Sunday with a reception that included music of Duke Thompson's Maryland Conservatory of Music students. Gallery hours are Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays, 1 to 7 p.m.

Photographer Jerry Taylor graduated from Bel Air High School and holds a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University. He was a teacher at Havre de Grace Middle School; assistant principal at Magnolia Middle School and principal of Mountain Christian School.

Taylor describes his work as an eclectic world of people, places and portions (things). Each image is about a place and a story. The viewer will see still life, nature, travel and people, including abstract, realistic and artistic images. Some represent images from a cross-country trip while others will represent local places and portions (things).

Taylor has traveled to Romania, Thailand, Myanmar and Kenya on short-term mission trips as a marriage and family therapist educator.

"The images I capture are simply a benefit of helping others in a different culture," Taylor said.

People and places are obvious, but Taylor said many people ask him what "portions" are.

"Portions - every artistic observation is only part of the whole regardless of the artistic rendering. Therefore, you, the observer, are only seeing a portion of what the artist saw; even the artist is only sharing part of the whole," he said.

For more information about Taylor's work visit his website, www.ajtaylorimages.com. He is attending each show and is available to answer questions.

The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air, MD 21014. For additional information, contact 410-879-4424 or www.liriodendron.com.