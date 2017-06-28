Harford Humane Society offering free cat adoptions July 1-31

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

To save and find homes for the thousands of homeless cats and kittens in Harford County and all across Maryland, the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) is teaming up with 15 other shelters in the state to participate in the first-ever Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland adoption event.

Beginning July 1 through July 31, HSHC will join forces with dozens of shelters and waive adoption fees for felines, with the collective goal of finding homes for at least 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens across the state.

Participating organizations include: Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County; Anne Arundel County Animal Control; BARCS; Baltimore County Animal Control; Baltimore Humane Society; Caroline County Humane Society; Cecil County Animal Services; City of College Park Animal Control; Frederick County Division of Animal Control & Pet Adoption; Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center; Humane Society of Carroll County; Humane Society of Washington County; Maryland SPCA; Talbot Humane Society and Tri County Animal Shelter

Cats of all ages, colors and personalities will be available for adoption, including kittens who are born during the warm summer months, known as Kitten Season.

The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland joint adoption event was organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) partnering shelters, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS), Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland SPCA.

"Each June since 2009, the four BAWA shelters held the Baltimore 500: A Race to Save Lives to collectively find homes for at least 500 felines in the Baltimore area," explained Jim Peirce, executive director of the Maryland SPCA. "With so many cats across the state needing homes, BAWA reached out to shelters all across Maryland asking them to join us in a new statewide adoption event, the Maryland 2,000."

Cats and kittens adopted from HSHC include a distemper vaccination, a rabies vaccination (if the kitty is at least 3 months old), feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus testing, de-wormer, flea and tick preventative, a microchip, a free sample of Hill's Science Diet dry food and a general exam.

Regular adoption procedures still apply. If the cat or kitten selected is not already spayed or neutered, a $50 deposit for a Harford Animal Sterilization Program certificate is required. Adopters will be provided with a certificate for the surgical procedure and a list of participating veterinarians. The fee is refunded upon completion of the procedure within 60 days.

The Humane Society of Harford County is located at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. For more information about adopting from HSHC or more information about the Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland, visit HarfordShelter.org.

The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the approximately 4,500 animals that come to us each year. We promote the kind treatment of homeless, stray and abandoned animals by providing shelter, care, adoptions, and community education. We are not a county agency, nor are we affiliated with any national or regional organization. Your tax-deductible donations, bequests, and proceeds from events are crucial to our life-saving efforts on behalf of the animals of our community.