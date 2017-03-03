Harford legislators push to dedicate Aberdeen overpass to Sgt. Alfred Hilton

Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton is a well-known figure among Harford County historians, as the only county native to earn the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor.

Legislation has been introduced during this Maryland General Assembly session to ensure the name of Sgt. Hilton, who served in the 4th Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops in the Union Army during the Civil War, is known to anyone driving along I-95 around Aberdeen.

Sgt. Hilton was mortally wounded at the Battle of New Market Heights in 1864 and was awarded the medal posthumously. Although he has descendants living in the Harford County area, there is no record of what happened to his medal, nor is there any known photograph of him in existence.

Republican State Sen. Bob Cassilly and Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, who represent southern Harford, including the Gravel Hill area northwest of Havre de Grace where Sgt. Hilton was born, have introduced bills requiring the State Highway Administration to dedicate and name the Route 22 overpass crossing I-95 for Sgt. Hilton.

"I think it's important that it be highly visible," Cassilly said of Sgt. Hilton's name.

Cassilly, a Harford native and an Army veteran, did not know anything about Sgt. Hilton until he attended an event honoring Sgt. Hilton's memory that was hosted by Bel Air's American Legion Post 55, at Ames United Methodist Church in Bel Air last November.

He pledged, after talking with people in attendance, to find a way to increase public knowledge of Sgt. Hilton.

"As somebody who grew up in Harford County, went to all the Harford County schools and lived in Harford County most of my life, I didn't know anything about Sgt. Hilton and that's got to stop," Cassilly said.

Cassilly is sponsoring Senate Bill 1157, and his fellow Harford senators, Republicans Wayne Norman and J.B. Jennings, have signed on to the legislation.

Lisanti is sponsoring House Bill 951, in which she originally intended to have a section of Paradise Road between I-95 in Aberdeen and Route 155 near Havre de Grace dedicated to Sgt. Hilton.

That section of highway, designated state Route 462, runs past the Gravel Hill community.

"It's a sense of pride, certainly, I think for the county and for the community immediately surrounding the Gravel Hill area as well," Lisanti said Tuesday.

Her effort, parallel to Cassilly's, comes from conversations with members of the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs.

The two legislators have gotten together and agreed to amend their bills so the Route 22 bridge, a much more visible location, would be the only site dedicated to Sgt. Hilton.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor this bill in honor of one our war heroes," Lisanti said.

Sgt. Hilton was born in the early 1840s, the son of freed slaves, and lived on a farm.

He and two of his brothers joined the Union Army in August 1863. Black troops who served were placed in segregated units led by white officers.

Sgt. Hilton carried the American flag for his regiment. He and his fellow troops were in the midst of a charge during the Battle of New Market Heights, or the Battle of Chaffin's Farm, south of Richmond, Va., on Sept. 29, 1864, when the carrier of his regiment's flag was wounded.

Sgt. Hilton, who had also been wounded, grabbed the regimental flag, carrying it in one hand and the American flag in the other, until he could not go on after being wounded in the leg.

Another soldier took the flags from him, and Sgt. Hilton was moved to a hospital at the rear. He died from his wounds Oct. 21, 1864, and he was buried in a military cemetery, now called Hampton National Cemetery, in southeastern Virginia.

Jim Chrismer, a resident of Bel Air, local historian and retired teacher, has conducted extensive research on Sgt. Hilton and written about him for more than 15 years.

During that time, the former Gravel Hill Park, which is near where Sgt. Hilton was raised, was dedicated as Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Park in 2002, and a Civil War Discovery Trail monument was placed in the park in 2014.

Chrismer is working with local groups to get a monument installed in Harford County in Sgt. Hilton's honor and also has been working with people, including U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, to obtain Sgt. Hilton's Medal of Honor from the Department of the Army.

Sgt. Hilton, who would have been in his early 20s when he died, was not married and did not have any children. Chrismer has been working with descendants of Sgt. Hilton's extended family who live in Maryland and Pennsylvania who have no evidence that the medal was ever presented to Sgt. Hilton's family.

Chrismer said Tuesday that Sgt. Hilton was "a truly unique individual."

"He is still the only native-born Harford Countian to be awarded the Medal of Honor," Chrismer said.

He said dedicating a highway overpass in Sgt. Hilton's name "would be a way of getting some recognition, but without having to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is what a monument would cost."

Joyce Hilton Bransford Byrd, 85, who lives in Level, said her grandmother was a great-great-great-great-great niece of Sgt. Hilton.

She said Tuesday that she and her relatives get excited any time they hear about a recognition for Sgt. Hilton. She and other family members have visited the cemetery where he is buried and battlefield in Virginia where he fell.

Bransford Byrd likes the idea of dedicating an overpass in her ancestor's honor.

"All of this history we read and listen to and learn about other people, and all of a sudden, we're the people," she said. "This is history making within our family, and we're excited about it."