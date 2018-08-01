Nominees sought for Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame

Nominations are being accepted for the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

There is a deadline of Friday, Aug. 10, for nominations to be submitted to the Hall of Fame Committee, is was announced recently.

The induction ceremony to the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame will be Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. as part of the school’s annual homecoming festivities.

Any questions can be directed to Richard Hauf, HHS Hall of Fame Committee Chair at Richard.hauf@hcps.org or by calling 410-939-6600.

Criteria for nominees includes:

A graduate of Havre de Grace High School, Havre de Grace Consolidated School or Havre de Grace Colored School;

Has had a positive impact on society and is a strong role model for youth;

Exemplifies our school motto “Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve;”

Demonstrates exceptionality in his or her field.

Nominations are to be submitted in writing to Havre de Grace High School, Hall of Fame Committee, 700 Congress Ave., Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Nominations are due by Aug. 10 to be considered for the 2018 Hall of Fame class and should include:

Nominee’s name and year of graduation;

Statement regarding the nominee’s ability to exemplify our school motto “Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve” and their impact on society;

Reference regarding the exceptional work the nominee has completed in his or her respective field.

