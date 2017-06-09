Make your voice heard on the Havre de Grace budget this Monday

Havre de Grace residents can give their input on the city's fiscal 2018 budget during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, a final chance to weigh in before the July 1 start of the next fiscal year.

The council formally introduced Ordinance 990, which establishes the proposed $14.6 million general fund budget and associated budgets for enterprise funds such as the water and sewer fund and marina fund, during its meeting this past Monday.

Council members must adopt the budget ordinance before the fiscal year begins. The budget is compiled by the mayor and his staff and then submitted for council approval.

"Any member of the public who wishes to come, ask questions, [has] suggestions, concerns... any questions you want to know, next Monday night, 6 o'clock," Mayor Bill Martin said.

City leaders have already been through an extensive budget process, which included two prior public work sessions and significant back and forth among council members and city staff.

Councilwoman Monica Worrell thanked the mayor for "a thoughtful approach for the budget."

"It was both conservative while still driving progress for our city forward, which is very much appreciated," she said.

Tydings Island hunting

The council also set public hearing dates of Monday, June 19 on Ordinance 991, which amends the city's firearms code to allow hunting off the south side of Tydings Island, and Ordinance 992 regarding the city's Wage and Benefits Commission.

Firearms cannot be discharged within city limits, except at the Police Department shooting range. The city is in the process of annexing Tydings Island, off the City Yacht Basin, as well as the surrounding water.

The waters off the south side of the uninhabited island are a waterfowl hunting spot, however, and city officials worked to amend the firearms code to allow the discharge of guns in that location to allow a practice that has been part of the fabric of Havre de Grace for generations to continue in that spot.

Councilman Steve Gamatoria, who had been alerted by a waterfowl hunter, thanked council and city administrative leaders for their efforts in putting together the ordinance "so there would be no impacts whatsoever to waterfowl hunting and allowing it to continue on the south side of Tydings Island."

Ordinance 992 covers the Wage and Benefits Commission, which has been formed in the past year to review city employees' pay, benefits and pensions.

The commission includes members of the public, city department heads and council liaisons. The ordinance before the council covers adding the city's human resources manager to the commission, readjusting the commission's focus to wage and benefit issues and not budget matters that are "outside the scope" of the ordinance that established it and changing the timing of commission reports to the City Council, according to Gamatoria, a council liaison.

The council adopted both ordinances on the first reading Monday. ,

Students of the month

Martin gave proclamations to three local students who have been named Student of the Month for June — Hailey Kirtscher, a fifth-grader at Havre de Grace Elementary School, Ellen Benner, a fifth-grader at Meadowvale Elementary and Ryan Fabriziani, a seventh-grader at Havre de Grace Middle School.

Each student came up with their families, teachers and school principals or assistant principals and listened as the adults praised them.

The mayor asked the students about their favorite subjects and what they want to be when they get older. He also gave them a gift bag and posted for photographs with them.

25th anniversary

Martin also gave a proclamation to the owners of Washington Street Books and Music, John and Kathy Ann Klisavage, and their children, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the opening of the downtown store on May 5, 1992.

The store, at 131 N. Washington St., sells not only books and music, but also games, art, crafts, jewelry, military and sports memorabilia, and most recently, original movie costumes, according to its website, http://washingtonstreetbooksandmusic.com.

"We always continued to change," John Klisavage said.

He noted the challenges facing retail stores as online shopping becomes more popular, and stores like Washington Street Books must offer new products, such as the 250 movie costumes available at his business — there are 22 costumes on display.

Klisavage discussed how offerings for visitors to Havre de Grace have expanded from the waterfront to the downtown area along Washington Street in the past 25 years, and he highlighted the shops and restaurants in the neighborhood that have been in business for the past 20 to 30 years, as well as businesses that have been around for even longer, such as Joseph's Department Store, which opened 80 years ago in 1937.

"We're very thankful to have you in the City of Havre de Grace," Martin said.

The mayor noted "it's timeless, almost, when you put a book in someone's hand."

The three Klisavage children, Lauren, Christopher and Katie, were not born when the store opened, but they have grown up helping their parents run the business.

Lauren, who teaches at William S. James Elementary School, gave an emotional tribute to how hard her parents work.

"It was awesome to see his ideas and her ideas come to life, and it's awesome growing up in the store," she said.

Katie, who is going into her senior year at Havre de Grace High School, said she is "really proud of [my parents] for 25 years, and hopefully many more."

"I'm truly proud of them for finding that everlasting light in the store and just continuing to grow and expand, not only the store but also the town and the community," said Christopher, who graduated from Wilmington University in Delaware this spring with a degree in elementary education.

New assignments

Martin announced the council members who will serve as liaisons to the city's boards and commissions, following the swearing-in of the new City Council last month.

Worrell will be the liaison to the Arts Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, the Independence Day Commission and the Wage and Benefit Commission.

Gamatoria will be the liaison to the Board of Appeals and the Wage and Benefit Commission.

Councilman Jason Robertson, who was elected to his first term on the council in May, will be the liaison to the Economic Development Advisory Board, the Independence Day Commission and the Water and Sewer Commission.

Councilman David Martin will be the liaison to the Ethics Commission, the Tourism Advisory Board and the chair of the Water and Sewer Commission.