46 new nurses pinned in Harford Community College ceremony in December

The December 2017 Nursing Class Pinning Ceremony for 46 Harford Community College associate degree nursing graduates was held in the Amoss Center on Dec. 19.

The event was hosted by the College’s Division of Nursing and Allied Health Professions with Dean Laura Cianelli Preston, faculty and staff.

Shared with family and friends, the ceremony is viewed by most of the graduates as the culmination of their education at HCC. They enjoyed celebrating with their classmates, who many have come to think of as extended family.

Congratulatory remarks were offered by Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Professions Laura Cianelli Preston and Tina Zimmerman, Professor, Nursing and Allied Health Professions. Class speakers included Alexandra LaComb, 1st semester; Christopher Marchsteiner, 2nd semester; Donnie Beech, 3rd semester; and Christina Karrasch, Graduating Class.

In addition to nursing uniforms worn by all graduates, members of the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society and the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society wore special cords to designate their membership. Four of the graduates received special awards: the Maryland Nursing Association - District 7 award went to Kirsten Smith, the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary award went to Rachel Cooney, and Spalding Art and Science Awards went to Julie Ann Rinker (Art) and Shenita Necole Penn (Science).

Members of the nursing faculty pinned the HCC nursing pin on each of the graduates and handed each a Florence Nightingale lamp, after which the traditional lighting of the lamps took place. Graduates and all RNs in the audience were asked to recite the International Council of Nurses pledge. The graduates were presented with roses as they exited the stage.

HCC holds pinning ceremonies for associate degree nursing graduates in May, August, and December/January.