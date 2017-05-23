Harford Community College president invested with 'chain of succession'

Harford Community College President Dianna Phillips received the college's "chain of succession" Monday during an investiture ceremony to honor her first year as the institution's ninth president.

The chain symbolizes the "temporary embodiment of power, authority, and autonomy vested by the College and solidifies her place in the chain with those who served before her," according to a statement on the HCC website.

The ceremony was held on stage in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena, which will be the site of HCC's spring commencement and several Harford County high school graduation ceremonies starting later this week.

Those on stage, including Phillips, wore ceremonial caps and gowns.

Phillips assumed the presidency last August. She succeeded Dennis Golladay, who retired last summer after leading the college for six years.

Richard Norling, chair of the Board of Trustees, placed the chain around Phillips' shoulders "as a symbol of the high office that you now hold."

"The Board of Trustees has confidence in you, and we look forward to working with you as you lead the college to its next level of excellence in service to students and the broader community," Norling said.

Phillips opened her remarks by welcoming those in attendance, including her friends and family, dignitaries on stage and in the audience, her past and present colleagues, members of the community and HCC faculty, staff and administrators.

"This investiture is dedicated to you, for all that you have given to this college, for all that you do and for all that we plan to create as the future of Harford Community College," she said.

Phillips, 59, is the former CEO of the University of the District of Columbia Community College in Washington, D.C., plus she was a top administrator at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J. and Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y.

She grew up in West Virginia and joined the Navy at age 17, where she earned her first degree, an associate's in general studies through Chaminade University in Hawaii, according to a biography in the ceremonial program.

"My education is precious to me," Phillips said. "I became an educator so I might provide that opportunity to others."

She noted that "a good education introduces ourselves to our humanity," in that people can learn things about themselves such as what they are good at or what they love.

Phillips said community colleges are known as "democracy's colleges" because they are open to anybody a community who wants to earn a degree or improve their skills.

"People come to our campuses in the peaceful pursuit of knowledge and opportunity . . . all people are welcome here and share equally in access to knowledge and opportunity," she said.