Eat up, Harford County Restaurant Week runs Jan. 20 to 29

More than two dozen local restaurants will be offering various lunch and dinner specials beginning Friday for Harford County Restaurant Week 2017, which runs through Jan. 29.

Participating restaurants will offer special fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus during Restaurant Week, with prices starting at $10.17, in $5 increments. Each menu will include distinct choices to appeal to a range of diners, according to www.harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com.

Prices exclude beverages, taxes and gratuity, unless otherwise noted by the restaurant. Regular menus, including any available kids' menus, will also be offered during the promotion week. Visit the Harford County Restaurant Week website to see participating restaurants and their special Harford County Restaurant Week 2017 offerings.

The goal is for diners to try restaurants in Harford County they may not have experienced, according to the website.

Among the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week are:

Aberdeen: Chap's Pit Beef

Abingdon: Bushmill Tavern and Lemon 'N Ginger Asian Grille

Bel Air: Alchemy Elements, Birroteca, Black Eyes Suzie's, Buontempo Brothers, Famous Dave's, Greek Village, Indian Garden, JD's Smokehouse, Liberatore's, Magerk's Pub, Main Street Tower Restaurant, One Eleven Main, Pairings Bistro, Riverside Pub & Grille, Sean Bolan's Irish Pub and Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Fallston: Uncle's Hawaiian Grindz

Havre de Grace: MacGregor's, Silks at Bulle Rock and Tidewater Grille

Joppa: Mountain Branch Golf, Grille & Pub

All Pizza Hut restaurants in Harford also will be participating.