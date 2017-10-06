Harford fire companies open house season continues in October, November

Harford County volunteer fire and ambulance companies are continuing to hold their annual open houses this month and during November.

Coming up this weekend, the Aberdeen Fire Department will hold its open house Saturday from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the main station on Rogers Street.

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company will open the doors at its main station on Old Mountain Road Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A number of demonstrations are planned, including auto extractions and firefighting. The Harford County Sheriff's Office H.O.P.E. House will also be present.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company also well hold its open house Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the station on Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. Check out displays by the Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police along with plenty of local vendors.

Other open houses that have been announced courtesy of the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association:

Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company - Saturday, Oct. 14, main house on Carrs Mill Road, 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company - Saturday, Oct. 21, main house on Hickory Avenue, noon to 4 p.m.

Susquehanna Hose Company - Saturday, Oct. 21, Division 4 house on Revolution Street, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company - Sunday, Oct. 22, main station on Federal Hill Road, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Darlington Volunteer Fire Company - Saturday, Nov. 11, main station on Castleton Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Level Volunteer Fire Company started off the open house season on Sept. 29, with about 500 people attending.