Harford Farm Visitation Day features the traditional and not so traditional

Several hundred folks took advantage of the the unique opportunity to get up-close and personal with farm animals, while seeing what goes into running a successful farm operation, as the Harford County Farm Bureau held its annual Farm Visitation Day Sunday.

Two local farm operations were showcased. One, Highview Farm in Whiteford, owned by the Doran family, is a traditional family farm that also hosted last year's visitation event. The other is a newer and more non-traditional operation, Restoration Farm in Street, which is operated by a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization.

"Harford County has done this for years" said Janet Archer, Harford County Farm Bureau president. "It's an opportunity for us to have the non-farming population to come out and visit a farm, ask questions, visit the animals, talk with the farmer and learn and talk about what is going on in agriculture."

The 95-acre Restoration Farm has a small herd of beef cattle, goats, sheep and chickens. The farm grows hay and has a few small gardens, where a variety of produce is grown.

"Restoration Farm has a two-pronged approach. We are a production farm, but we are Christian based," explained Skip Pieper, who is acting president of the farm. "We really wish to bring the agriculture that's in the Bible to life; that's kind of what we are trying to do here.

"We want to make this quite, peaceful piece of property a place where people can come and learn about the animals and get to know agriculture and farming," Pieper added.

Dr. Bob Henderson, founder of Nutramax Laboratories, known for its development of health supplements for people and animals, and his wife owned the property off Route 165, and Pieper had helped them develop it into a farm, Pieper said.

A few years ago, Henderson informed Peiper, who helped maintain the farm, that he was planning to relocate his company headquarters to South Carolina from Edgewood, where Nutramax still maintains a production facility.

When Pieper, who is also active with the Harford County Farm Fair, asked Henderson about getting the Street property ready for sale, Pieper said Henderson told him that if they could find something better to do with it, they should.

"So, between the church that Dr. Henderson and I were associated with and some other Christian leaders in the community I had gotten to know, we established Restoration Farm and the Henderson family has made a gift of this farm." Pieper said.

"We do hold other functions here on the farm, and our goal is to make sure that if we hold a function here, breakfast, picnic or otherwise, that we can serve some of the food we raised here on the farm and any excess food we will send along to some other organization that can make good use of it," he said.

The organization that operates Restoration Farm also hopes to offer a variety of homemaking type courses using the various fruits and vegetables raised on the property to make jams and jellies, zucchini bread and a other homemade delights, Pieper said.

"We are looking forward to working with the Harford County Master Gardeners and others to develop our gardens and other areas," Pieper said. "Right now, we are a totally volunteer organization. We have no paid staff, and we are anxious to recruit more volunteers. It's a beautiful opportunity."