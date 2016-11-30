Maryland-Pennsylvania Christmas fair is Saturday, Sunday

The historic borough of Delta and neighboring Peach Bottom Township, along with the Maryland towns of Cardiff and Whiteford, welcome residents and visitors to a community-wide open house during the 38th annual Delta Christmas Fair this weekend.

Several Fawn Grove businesses also join in the weekend festivities.

Participating businesses, organizations, restaurants and an artist invite fair goers to enjoy a variety of special events, discounts, door prizes and refreshments in celebration of the holiday season.

Friday night's climax is the lighting of the Delta Borough tree at 8 p.m. on the grounds of Delta Discount Grocery & More at 520 Main St. Santa arrives, Mason-Dixon Lions Club provides treats for kids, Kennard-Dale High School musicians perform and all present join in singing traditional songs.

At that time, Delta Mayor Joan Jones delivers her holiday address and announces winners of the Delta Holiday House Decorating Contest.

Prior to the tree-lighting, from 6-7 p.m. the First Baptist Church at 629 Main St. holds a live Nativity inside its sanctuary.

Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser for Chesapeake Cancer Alliance at Bel Air Armory

In addition to merchants' open houses on Saturday, the Delta Area Community Senior Center has its crafts show and food sales, the John S. Murphy Post 7130 Ladies Auxiliary holds a Chinese auction, Mason-Dixon Community Services hosts visitors, Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company has "Christmas at the Firehouse," Delta Discount hosts "Christmas in the Basement," the Delta-Peach Bottom Elementary PTA offers Santa's Workshop and the Whiteford Library presents a family movie marathon.

The Mason Dixon Lions Club sells Christmas trees throughout the weekend.

Along with the Baptist church involvement, Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church in Cardiff welcomes fair guests to enjoy its decorated sanctuary and purchase greens, decorations and baked goods Saturday. There's also a free family movie night later that evening.

Sunday's events include an open house at artist Dave DeRan's studio/home at 1-5 p.m.

Brochures describing fair activities and participants are available at stores and restaurants throughout the community.

The Mason-Dixon Business Association sponsors the annual Christmas weekend event, and Exelon provides financial support.

Scavenger hunt featured

Similar to past Delta Christmas Fairs, a scavenger hunt is hosted by participating businesses.

Anyone who has the fair brochure stamped by at least 15 businesses visited during the weekend will be entered in a special contest with a grand prize basket of gift items. The winner will be announced via telephone Sunday at the conclusion of the fair.

Fair information center

The Information Center for the Delta Christmas Fair is the Old Line Museum at 602 Main St. In addition to its regular exhibits of local history and its unique slate clock, the museum features for the weekend a special train garden with Plasticville buildings.

Museum hours are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Saturday and 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday.