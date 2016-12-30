New Harford Humane Society vet anxious to help county's homeless animals

Dr. Kerry Milliken, who was recently named the new veterinary director at the Humane Society of Harford County, says she is excited to be helping local homeless animals.

A practicing veterinarian for more than 20 years with an abundance of experience in private practice, zoos and shelter medicine, Milliken will oversee the medical needs of the 4,500 homeless animals HSHC shelters annually.

Milliken graduated from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine in 1995 with an emphasis in food and small animal medicine. She has served as a consultant for domestic and exotic animals in the motion picture industry and for private zoological collections, performed high-volume spay and neuter surgery in a mobile clinic and worked as a clinician in an emergency veterinary hospital.

Most recently, she was a veterinarian at Baltimore County Animal Services. She is USDA certified and licensed to practice in California and Maryland.

"I am passionately committed to providing the best medicine for all animals including domestic species, avian, exotic, zoo and farm animals," Milliken said in a statement released by the Humane Society. "HSHC is filled with compassionate, hard-working animal caretakers. From advising potential adopters to providing life-saving emergency care, this shelter is fueled by a unified concern for animal welfare that I am forever grateful to be a part of."

"We are so fortunate to have Kerry leading our veterinary team," Jen Swanson, HSHC executive director, said. "Kerry is very excited to launch our first ever surgical suite and perform surgeries, and we are thrilled to finally be able to make sure that all animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered prior to adoption."

During its grand opening celebration for its new Fallston shelter in October, through both private and corporate donations, HSHC secured the funding necessary to outfit its surgical suite with medical supplies and equipment for the new veterinarian. As a result, the Humane Society announced that for the first time in its 70-year history, it will spay and neuter animals before adopting them into permanent homes.

Milliken lives on a farm with three cats, a dog, three parrots, a ball python, a green iguana, two miniature donkeys, three pot-bellied pigs, three goats, three emus, 10 chickens and five wild bronze turkeys, according to a HSHC news release.

"Since joining HSHC, the veterinarians in this area have been so generous with their time and resources," Milliken remarked. "I cannot wait to be a part of the greater good for not only our animals, but the collective veterinary community as well."

For more information on the Humane Society of Harford County, visit the website at www.harfordshelter.org, connect with HSHC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or call the shelter at 410-836-1090.