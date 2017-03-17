Women's History Month in Harford County

Celebrate Women's History Month with members of American Association of University Women as they host some of the Harford County women who have produced Campaign 42, a weekly series of pamphlets sharing the history of individuals and groups in Harford County's African-American community.

The gathering will be held at Harford Community College, Room 204 of Fallston Hall on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

The pamphlets have been published and distributed and cover a wide range of individuals, events and issues that are integral to Harford County's African-American heritage.

It all began after Ann Waters had written a biography about her family, which was not an easy thing to do since her family's last name was spelled three different ways. Jerome Hersl happened to see her book and became interested in the Waters and other prominent African-American families in the county.

Women's History Month Courtesy of Hazel Hopkins/Handout photo As part of Women's History Month activities in Harford County, Margaret Ferguson, left, Joan Wiggins, center, and T. Roxann Redd-Wallace will join Corinna Kennard to discuss their weekly publication, "Bringing Communities Together by Sharing History," on March 20 at the AAUW meeting. The event is open to the public.

Not long afterward, Campaign 42 was conceived by Hersl, with the help of his wife, Barbara, and Steven Smith, because it was felt that there would be new political activity in the black community if they knew more about the history of African-Americans in Harford County.

Just over one year later, there have been 62 pamphlets published via the Internet.

Several members of their group heard about Campaign 42 through the Hersls, Smith or friends, while others read about it in The Aegis, according to the local AAUW chapter.

Whether they were born in Harford County or elsewhere, committee members all have a love for history and their mission is to preserve the stories of their elders for the younger generations so they can understand what life was like decades ago and appreciate the changes which have occurred.

An all-volunteer organization, Project 42 welcomes folks who enjoy researching, interviewing, writing and editing stories about individuals, families and/or events in Harford County which involved people of color. The number 42 was the uniform worn by Jackie Robinson when he integrated Major League Baseball in 1947.

Of particular need at this time is an individual or group willing to develop a website so that access to all of the previously published African-American history pamphlets can be easily retrieved. To learn more about Campaign 42, volunteer to help and receive the weekly pamphlet, go to harfordcampaign42.1@gmail.com.

The AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information go to 1aauw.harford.membership@gmail.com