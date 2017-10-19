Foundation continues efforts to acquire Havre de Grace Colored School building

The group trying to buy the former Havre de Grace Colored School at 555 Alliance St. made a presentation to the Havre de Grace City Council Monday night, showing not only their vision, but also how far they have to go to make it reality.

The building, which was Harford County's first public high school for African-American students, is for sale for $800,000, Pat Cole, of the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation, told the City Council at its off-site meeting at the Maritime Museum.

"We're nowhere near what we need to buy the building," Cole said. The group wants to use the building for a museum and cultural center.

Councilman Steve Gamatoria, who resigned his post at the end of the meeting to become Chief of Staff for Mayor William Martin, told the group and the audience about the humble, but ambitious beginnings of the museum where that night's meeting was held.

He said that if the vision for the Maritime Museum could come to fruition, so too could plans for a museum in the former Havre de Grace Colored School. He added the foundation had one of the most important things it needed in the process.

"I have not seen a harder working group,"Gamatoria said.

After Cole's oral presentation, the foundation's promotional video for the planned museum was played.

The mayor suggested the video be added to the city government's website where more people could see it. Foundation members quickly agreed to that idea.

"Clearly, you are giving everything to this project that you can," City Councilwoman Monica Worrell said.