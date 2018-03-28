Aberdeen's Chuck Glassman honored for service to community

Mayor Patrick McGrady proclaimed Monday “Chuck Glassman Day” in the City of Aberdeen, in honor of the years of service Charles W. Glassman III has given to the community.

The mayor presented the proclamation to Glassman, who is retiring and moving to North Carolina with his wife, during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

McGrady, reading from the proclamation, described Glassman as “an outstanding individual that has demonstrated exemplary service to our city, leaving an enduring legacy” through his business activities and volunteer service.

Glassman, a local homebuilder, has served on the city’s Planning Commission, with the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department and as a member of the volunteer Aberdeen Fire Department. The volunteer fire company honored Glassman for 50 years of service in 2017.

McGrady said Glassman was “instrumental in designing and constructing” community projects such as welcome signs at the city’s three highway entrances and the 9/11 memorial and memorial to APG workers who died in workplace accidents during the Army post’s more than 100-year history. Both memorials are in Festival Park downtown.

“We wish him well during his retirement and in all of his future endeavors,” McGrady said.

Fire department board member John Bender presented a pin to Glassman recognizing his past service as the organization’s vice president.

Bender also recognized Glassman’s wife and three sons, two of whom — Adam and Matt — served in the fire department. Matt Glassman has also been a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and Adam was a member of the Coast Guard and been a captain of a Baltimore City fire boat, Bender said.

“Fifty years of service, they’ve sacrificed much,” Bender said of Glassman and his family. “Like many of us, they’ve missed some dinners and some birthday celebrations, probably some anniversaries.”

Barney Michel and Charlie Nietubicz, the respective president and vice president of the APG Centennial Celebration Association, presented a certificate of appreciation to Glassman for his support of the APG workers’ memorial, which was unveiled last May.

“Every idea we had, he knew somebody that had something that could contribute to this memorial,” Nietubicz said.

Glassman thanked the mayor and City Council members for the honor. He said he has told wife they are really taking “a long vacation” from Aberdeen and that they plan to come back to visit.

“It’s been a great pleasure to live in Aberdeen,” he said. “I raised my children here, you couldn’t find a better community to live in. Aberdeen will always be our home, always be our home.”