Harford Bar Association honors Stanley Getz

The Harford County Bar Association has presented Bel Air lawyer Stanley Getz with the T. Carroll Brown Civility Award.

Getz, whose law office is at 26 S. Main St., a half block from the courthouse, is the bar association's most senior member. The award coincides with his 60th year of practicing law, according to an announcement from the association.

According to the association, the award "exemplifies the qualities of civility, professionalism, and courtesy that were the hallmarks of T. Carroll Brown's long and distinguished legal career."

Mr. Brown, who died at age 93 in 2010, was one of the most respected members of the local legal community. He was a founding partner, along with his brother, the late A. Freeborn Brown III, of the Bel Air law firm, Brown, Brown & Young.

Augustus Brown, nephew of T. Carroll Brown, presented Getz with the award on May 10 at the ceremonial courtroom of the Harford County Circuit Courthouse. Joining them was Anthony DiPaula, the bar association's president.

Stanley Getz, a lifelong Bel Air resident, and his brother, Alan, and their late brother, Morton, formed the law firm Getz, Getz & Getz in 1957. Morton's son, Stuart, is a partner in the firm, which is housed in a building that has belonged to the Getz family since 1911, according to an article The Aegis published on the Getz family in 2014.

The building was originally a clothing store founded by Stanley, Alan and Morton's grandparents and later run by their parents. The brothers grew up in an apartment above the store.

Stanley and Alan Getz earned their law degrees from the University of Baltimore. Stanley was for many years the attorney for the Harford County Liquor Control Board. Alan is retired from active practice, except for representing the Harford County Treasurer's Office at its annual tax sale each June, a service he has performed for decades.

In 2012, the Harford County Council recognized Alan and Stanley Getz for their family's contributions to the county.