Bel Air: 'Yea, That's My Town'

After French Poole's wife died of cancer in 2014, counselors at Gilchrist Home Hospice Care provided him some suggestions on how to handle his grief.

"The one that stood out to me was writing," Poole, who lives on Giles Street in Bel Air, told members of the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners not too long ago.

In November 2014, he published a book titled "And I was Married To Her, the Poetry and Artistry of Joan Ann Mullan-Poole."

He's been writing ever since.

"I realized there were so many more things I wished I had said to her, so now I write poems about her and our life together for 48 years," Poole said.

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun French Poole of Bel Air with the book he published of the poetry written by his late wife Joan Ann Poole French Poole of Bel Air with the book he published of the poetry written by his late wife Joan Ann Poole (Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun)

He attended a Bel Air commissioners meeting April 3 and listened to presentations to members of the town Tree Committee and to Edward Hopkins, director of the county Department of Emergency Services, and remembered all the ways Hopkins has served the town.

"I realized there were a lot of people I needed to say something to," Poole said.

Hours after that meeting, at 2:30 a.m. on what would have been his 50th wedding anniversary, he wrote a poem called "Yea, That's My Town." He read it to the Bel Air commissioners and others at the town meeting April 17. He provided a copy for publication.

Over the past forty-one years I have found,

How special it is to live in a great little town.

A town filled with those I can call friend.

Like my great neighbors I feel I can count on till the end.

Every day people proving they care.

Yea, that's my town.

The Town of Bel Air.

They come from all walks of life.

Like the friends and neighbors that came to the rescue

And gave me nine extra years with my amazing wife.

The 911 dispatcher, the policeman, the fireman and the EMT.

When needed they were all there and brought her back to me.

Dedicated friends and neighbors proving they care.

Yea that's my town.

The Town of Bel Air.

Like the ones in the department of public works.

The team leaders, the office workers and

The ones out in the neighborhood doing the heavy work.

Friends and neighbors taking care of all my needs,

Even when I might act like a jerk?

Friends and neighbors proving how much they care.

Yea that's my town.

The Town of Bel Air.

Like the members of the town council.

They asked me to vote for them so they could serve.

They guide the town drown the straightaway,

over the bumps and around every curve.

Always willing to help, always willing to share,

Proving each day how much they care.

Yea that's my town.

The town of Bel Air.

I have spent over 50 percent of my life living in my great little town.

Never once having a real reason to put it down.

Always proud to say I live here.

And so thankful for those friends and neighbors who care.

Yea, I love living my great little town.

The Town of Bel Air.

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun A favorite photo of his late wife Joan Ann Poole sits in her favorite chair in the living room of the Poole home in Bel Air. Her husband French Poole published a book of the poetry written by his late wife after her death. A favorite photo of his late wife Joan Ann Poole sits in her favorite chair in the living room of the Poole home in Bel Air. Her husband French Poole published a book of the poetry written by his late wife after her death. (Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun)

Poole has been supporting cancer organizations that helped his wife during her 10-year battle with cancer, including the Kaufman Cancer Center at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and the Cancer LifeNet programs open to residents of Harford and Cecil County.

"This is an important charity. Without them mine and my wife's struggle with her 10-year battle with breast cancer would have been so much more difficult," Poole said of the LifeNet program.

The LifeNet program was always there, he said, "especially when I needed help coping or my wife needed answers to questions about how to deal with side effects of the chemo or other things."

In April, he attended the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation's annual leadership donor reception and realized again "how many caring people are in my little town."

"Many of my friends and neighbors were there, old friends, new friends and so many more I didn't know," he said. "All there to support a charity that is so important to the health and well-being of my little town."

In addition to the Kaufman Cancer Center, Poole is supporting the Harford County Historical Society's building restoration fund. His wife's estate, the Estate of Joan Ann Mullan Poole, is sponsoring with Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra the Harford County Down Yonder Music & Heritage Festival June 10 at Deer Creek overlook from noon to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10, children 5 and younger are free.

The day includes exhibits and family photo demonstrations, a hometown revival celebrating the history of Harford County and early local pioneers, a music festival featuring bluegrass and gospel music and an open jam session and food from food trucks and other vendors.

Visit www.harfordhistory.org or call 410-838-7691 for details.