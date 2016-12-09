Bel Air Middle School's Amelia Svoboda honored by town commissioners

Amelia M. Svoboda, the latest recipient of a Town of Bel Air Student Achievement award, is an eighth-grader at Bel Air Middle School where "she exemplifies exceptional qualities through her academics, leadership, service and character," according to town officials.

Amelia received a proclamation from Mayor Susan Burdette and the other four members of the Board of Town Commissioners during Monday night's town meeting.

The commissioners honor high achieving students who live in the town several times a year, and they have said on numerous occasions that presenting those proclamations is one of the most enjoyable aspects to serving on the Town Board.

According to the proclamation given to Amelia, she maintains at 4.0 grade point average at BAMS and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

She is also president of the Student Government Association and a member of the Panther PRIDE Committee whose members goal is to help make BAMS a top school of character.

Amelia also has coordinated a school-wide canned food drive and participates in the Future Teachers of America club.

Her outside activities include playing club lacrosse and travel basketball and serving with the Fishers of Men and Women for her church.

"We are very proud of Amelia as we watch her develop into a well-rounded individual who truly cares for other people," her proclamation states.

Town events

The commissioners held their annual holiday open house on Tuesday evening, as the board and town employees greeted the public at Town Hall.

Coming tonight is the Three Piano Players Holiday Concert, starting at 7 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Presented by the town and Maryland Conservatory of Music, the concert features holiday and other selections from players Chris Sengstacke, Andrew Lewis and Duke Thompson. Admission for adults is $10 at the door, 18 and under admitted free.

The Merry Tuba Christmas concert will be Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Bel Air High School Auditorium. This is a location change from previous years. The concert, which starts at 5 p.m., is free to the public. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Players should report at 2:30 p.m. for registration and rehearsal. Registration is $10. Bring a music stand, dress festively and decorate your instrument.