Aldi opens Bel Air Plaza store to big crowd, positive buzz from shoppers

Aldi isn't a new name to some folks in Harford County, with two locations already in Aberdeen and Edgewood, but the discount grocer is new to Bel Air, where it opened a new store Thursday morning in the former Mars location at Bel Air Plaza on Route 1.

"It's awesome, it's clean, nice low prices, I'm excited to check out the rest of the store and I will absolutely be back to shop here," said Erin Neubauer, who admitted not knowing much about Aldi prior to Thursday.

Neubauer entered the new store after waiting in line with a few hundred others for the doors to open to customers for the first time.

The first 100 customers in line Thursday morning received a golden ticket which contained Aldi gift cards in various amounts. Once inside, store employees offered them samples of different Aldi exclusive food items.

Jeff Baehr, Frederick division vice president for Aldi, was among the Aldi dignitaries on hand for the ribbon cutting by Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette.

Hundreds of folks came out to get a look at the Aldi Grocery store which officially opened its doors in the Bel Air Plaza shopping Center Thursday morning. (Aegis staff photos by Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media Group) (Aegis staff photos by Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Maria Miller of Churchville and her husband, Kenneth, are very familiar with Aldi and are loyal customers who have shopped the chain in Germany, Maria's home country.

" We love the whole store, we shop with them every Wednesday," Kenneth Miller said, as he loaded the few bags into the car.

Both new and experienced customers enjoyed seeing the new Aldi Thursday, some making new friends as they navigated their way through the aisles.

"I've shopped at the Edgewood store and I really liked it, the prices really bring me back as much as anything else, it's a nice store," Carolyn Holbrook, of Bel Air, said as she reached for some canned items.

Even with longer than normal checkout lines, most folks seemed happy with the new store.

"I stopped by this morning to see this beautiful new store, and I was impressed," Stephen Hersl, of Bel Air, said, as he looked over the variety of organic produce in the rear of the store. "I see the prices are very good, and I'll certainly be doing some more shopping here."

Veteran Aldi customers like Heather Liptrap, of Bel Air, were excited about the grand opening.

"We've been waiting for this store to open for months," said Liptrap, as she exited the store, filled grocery bags in hand. "Typically, we shop at the two locations in the area anyway, but we wanted to see the new building. It's very spacious and easy to get around and the prices are awesome, no store can touch them."