Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 Tuesday afternoon in Cecil County

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 95 southbound near North East in Cecil County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The truck overturned near Exit 100 for MD Route 272 just before 2 p.m., the MDTA tweeted Tuesday.

Southbound traffic on I-95 in Cecil County was being detoured at Maryland Route 279 (Exit 109) as of about 3 p.m.

The accident marked the second tractor-trailer to crash on I-95 south on Tuesday. Another truck flipped early Tuesday morning near the split with Interstate 895.

