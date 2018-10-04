After being washed out by rain this summer, this Maryland sunflower field is now in full bloom

After rain forced some Maryland farmers to replant their sunflowers, a popular field of the big blooms is opening in Jarrettsville to the selfie-seeking masses.

Clear Meadow Farms opened its 20-acre sunflower field on Wednesday for the fleeting season at 3767 Norrisville Road, where the flowers have become an attraction for visitors on quests for selfies, family portraits and other Instagram-worthy images. The field will be open for several weeks as the flowers come into full bloom.

Excessive rain during the spring and summer rotted some of the sunflowers after they were first planted, pushing back the window for prime selfie time. The Rose family, which owns the field, replanted the flowers in early August.

Bill Stevenson, who handles marketing for the field, expects the blooms to peak sometime next week.

“We don’t really know because we’ve never had this much rain,” he said. “This is two weeks later in the year than normal and the result of losing our first planting.”

Precut sunflowers will be for sale at the field ($1 each or six for $5), as will pit beef, baked goods, snacks and drinks. And the Jarrettsville Pharmacy across the street is selling commemorative T-shirts.

Parking is available next to the field, and organizers are asking for donations of $5 per vehicle or $1 per person for buses or large groups. All proceeds will benefit the mission projects of local churches, and Stevenson said the church groups will determine the causes with the greatest needs after sunflower season closes.

This week the field will be open 3 p.m. to dusk Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday through Monday. On Wednesday the field will host senior citizens for free between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and remain open to dusk for other guests.

Beyond next week, the schedule is weather-dependent. Updated hours will be posted on the field’s Facebook page.

If you’re planning to head out, here are some tips and tricks for getting the best sunflower selfies.

