Timeline of Thursday's shooting at Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland

Multiple people were killed and others were critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Rite Aid distribution center near Aberdeen. Here is how the shooting and its aftermath unfolded.

9:06 a.m. — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of shots fired near the intersection of Spesutia and Perryman roads in Perryman.

9:09 a.m. — First responders arrive at the Enterprise Business Park, home to a Rite Aid warehouse and other tenants, including The Clorox Co., Maines Paper & Food Service, TruAire and Zenith Freight Lines.

9:51 a.m. — Harford sheriff’s office confirms a shooting and urges public to avoid the area.

10 a.m. — Four victims arrive at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore with gunshot wounds, said Dr. Raymond Fang, the hospital’s trauma director. They were all considered “Priority 1” patients, indicating they required immediate life-saving interventions.

10:14 a.m. — Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “closely monitoring” the incident.

12:08 p.m. — Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler confirms “multiple wounded and multiple fatalities” and says the “lone suspect” in the incident was in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital.

12:15 p.m. — Harford officials announce a family reunification center has been established at the Level Volunteer Fire House in Havre de Grace.

