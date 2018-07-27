Police: officer-involved shooting in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Aberdeen, according to the police department.

An officer involved shooting was reported on Hamilton Place at Affinity Old Post Apartments, Lt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department.

One person was being taken by Medevac helicopter to a trauma center in Baltimore, Reiber said.

The apartment complex is closed off, he said.

“There is no other active threat to the community,” Reiber said. “We believe it was contained to one individual.”

Aberdeen police tweeted about the shooting around 11 a.m., urging people to stay away from the apartment complex.

This story will be updated.

