Liquid spill in Harford County home brings hazmat crew, shelter in place warning

Harford County officials requested some Abingdon residents to shelter in place Friday while a hazmat team worked to clean up a liquid spill inside of a house.

The liquid does not pose any danger to people’s health or the environment, said Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for the county’s fire department, who declined to specify what “liquid products” had spilled.

A hazmat team responded about 11:30 a.m. to the residential neighborhood.

Officials requested that residents on the 2400 block of Grand Oaks Court stay in their homes to avoid “congestion” in the area, Gardiner said. He said he hoped the spill would be cleaned up by about 3:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

