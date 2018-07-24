Havre de Grace restaurant to donate quarter of weekend proceeds to fallen firefighter's family

A tea room in Havre de Grace will donate a quarter of the proceeds from its sales this weekend to the family of the local firefighter who died Monday while fighting a fire in Howard County.

Mia Rosas, a co-owner of Bella’a Tea Room, said the restaurant will donate 25 percent of its earnings from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to the family of 34-year-old firefighter Nathan Flynn, who lived in Havre de Grace.

Flynn, a 13-year-veteran of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, died Monday morning after falling through the floor of a burning home on Woodscape Drive in Clarksville.

Flynn is survived by a wife and several young children. A GoFundMe fundraiser established by the local firefighter union to benefit Flynn’s family surpassed its $50,000 goal Tuesday morning.

Rosas said in an email that she had spoken to Flynn’s colleagues at the Susquehanna Hose Company, where he volunteered, because she wanted to find a way to honor him.

