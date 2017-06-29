Fire marshal: No one injured in Harford County warehouse explosion

Officials are investigating an explosion that led to a warehouse fire in Belcamp Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the State Fire Marshal.

At about 4:21 p.m., a malfunctioning hopper created a dust explosion inside the one-story warehouse, which is owned by TIC Gums, according to the release. No one was injured in the explosion or ensuing fire.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company was able to control the blaze in about one hour, according to the release. The explosion caused $30,000 worth of damages.

