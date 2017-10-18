Court documents: Former co-worker of suspected Edgewood business park shooter 'feared him'

The man being sought in connection with a mass shooting at a Harford County business park was fired from another job earlier this year after attacking another employee, according to a restraining order filed against him earlier this year.

A co-worker sought a peace order against Radee Prince in February, saying Prince had punched an employee in the face and returned and threatened employees.

“He came back to our business justifying what he did was right because the other guy was saying some things that he did not like,” the employee wrote in the application, adding that Prince came back to the business three times after he was fired.

A fourth time, Prince allegedly “came to see me, cursed and yelled at me… I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me,” the employee wrote.

He said Prince did not touch him physically, but “I do not want to wait until he will, plus, he already punched a co-worker,” according to charging documents. “He can also do it to me.”

A Harford County District Court judge denied the order, saying he “could not meet the required burden of proof.”

Prince is being sought in connection with the shooting of five people at Advanced Granite Solutions at a business park in Edgewood. Prince was fired from a different granite company in February, according to the complaint.

Three people have died, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said, and two others were being treated for injuries.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

