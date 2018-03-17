Crash involving impaired driver closed U.S. 1 near Fallston, sent two to hospitals, police say

Two drivers were hospitalized and a busy stretch of Maryland highway was closed for hours Saturday after a head-on crash involving an impaired driver in Harford County, Maryland State Police said.

The crash took place at about 8 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 near Connolly Road. Police said an “erratic driver” of a tan Buick crossed the center line of the roadway and crashed into a black Toyota Camry coming in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were trapped, state police said.

The crash created a fire, which began blowing into the passenger area of the Buick. The driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance to Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

The driver of the Buick was semi-concious, and after being rescued from the vehicle, was flown to Shock Trauma.

The driver of the Buick will be charged with driving under the influence, state police said.

State police said U.S. 1 was closed for “several hours” between Connolly Road and Fallston Boulevard.

