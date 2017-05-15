At least 25 injured in I-95 bus crash in Harford County

A charter bus has crashed on Interstate 95 in Harford County, injuring more than two dozen passengers and causing delays to travelers in both directions, Harford County fire officials said.

The crash took place Monday morning near mile marker 89 on the southbound travel lanes near Havre de Grace, fire officials said. The Susquehanna Hose Company has responded and a Maryland State Police helicopter has been called to the scene, officials said.

The Susquehanna Hose Company said at least 25 people were injured in the crash, including two in critical conditions. Emergency crews from surrounding jurisdictions — including from Aberdeen and Level fire companies, as well as from Cecil County — were providing assistance.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m., and all lanes of I-95 were stopped in both directions, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Northbound traffic was reopened before 11 a.m., but the Susquehanna Hose Company urged motorists to use alternate routes.

Aerial footage of the crash showed the white bus rolled over on the driver's side with front-end damage, as well as damage to trees on the right shoulder of the road, and the guardrail along the right shoulder.

