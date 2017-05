Three people were displaced after a single-alarm fire at a Belcamp home Friday morning, Harford County fire officials said.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company was called just before 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Marigold Lane, where flames were showing. No injuries were reported.

County fire officials said the three adults living at the home were receiving assistance. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

