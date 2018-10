The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company is offering a nutty explanation for the cause of last week’s car fire in Forest Hill.

Fire crews suspected squirrels had something to do with a reported car fire in the 1500 block of Rock Spring Road Oct. 8.

The small rodents had set up a nest in the engine compartment, causing the fire, officials said in a statement.

