Boy hit by car in northern Harford County

A boy was struck by a car early Tuesday in northern Harford County, according to police.

At about 6:40 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of an accident on Norrisville Road just north of Troyer Road, said Lt. Tim Mullin, the barrack’s commander.

A boy was struck by a car in a single-vehicle accident and was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment, Mullin said. His condition was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

