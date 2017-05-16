26 released from hospitals, woman remains in critical condition after I-95 bus crash in Harford County

A woman remained in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore following Monday's bus crash on Interstate 95 in Harford County, and twenty-six of the other injured passengers have been discharged from area hospitals, officials said Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Brittany Jacobs, was one of two people flown from the overturned charter bus that shut down I-95 for hours Tuesday.

An eighth-grade student — one of 26 on their way to a field trip in Washington from Charles W. Henry School in Philadelphia — was flown to Nemours duPont Hospital in Delaware. The child's condition was not released. A spokeswoman for the Delaware hospital declined to release any information Tuesday, citing privacy concerns.

Seventeen patients were treated at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, and nine were treated at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, according to Michael Schwartzberg, spokesman for the University of Maryland Medical System.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday when the bus was clipped by a passing car. The bus, which had been carrying the students, two teachers and a parent, veered off the highway, then struck an embankment and a tree before landing on its left side north of the Havre de Grace exit, Maryland State Police said.

Parents drove from Philadelphia to pick up their children from hospitals in the area Monday. The major highway was closed in both directions for a time, with southbound lanes remaining blocked for several hours before reopening Monday afternoon.

