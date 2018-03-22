Aberdeen Proving Ground officials say man barricaded himself inside home on post

A man has barricaded himself inside a home on Aberdeen Proving Ground, and authorities on the military post are investigating, according to Army officials.

Residents of surrounding homes have been notified, and are advised to avoid the Bayside Housing area on post, according to a statement from the Army.

“The safety and security of Aberdeen Proving Ground residents and personnel is paramount. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release information as it becomes available,” the Army release read.

Aberdeen Proving Ground — or APG — is a post located in Harford County, along the Chesapeake Bay. It houses a number of military institutions and military contract employees.

The post includes some housing offered to APG-based personnel.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Two students were injured and a third, the gunman, has died in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland. Two students were injured and a third, the gunman, has died in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland. CAPTION The scene outside Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday morning where three people were injured in a shooting, according to a county spokesman. (Shonita Somerville/Facebook video) The scene outside Great Mills High School in Southern Maryland on Tuesday morning where three people were injured in a shooting, according to a county spokesman. (Shonita Somerville/Facebook video)

Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com