Morning apartment fire in Harford is under investigation

Fifty firefighters responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in Harford County early Thursday.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Raven Wood Court in the Belcamp area around 2:39 a.m., officials said. The Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company rescued two occupants from the fire, according to Jeremy Drehmer, assistant chief of the Abingdon Fire Company. No occupant injuries were reported. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire was likely accidental and due to discarded fireplace ashes, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. According to a statement from the fire marshal, a third floor resident woke up to the smell of smoke and found fire on her balcony. The fire quickly spread into the attic of the apartment. The resident and two others in the apartment escaped and activated the alarm to alert others in the complex.

Fifteen residents of the apartment building were displaced and are being assisted by Red Cross.

The fire was placed under control by 4 a.m., according to Drehmer.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

