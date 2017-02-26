Patterson Mill wrestles to second in regional meet

The Bayside Conference won 10 of 14 weight class championship titles Saturday at the Class 1A-2A East Region Tournament at Harford Tech High School.

North Caroline, which had two of those titles, won the team title with 158 points. Patterson Mill, of the host Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, also had two champions and finished runner-up with 124 points.

Seven wrestlers from Harford County and nearby Perryville had title shots, but just three earned wins.

Patterson Mill senior Luke Rosen won the first title at 152 pounds, beating Easton's Colby Palmer, 5-1.

Rosen, scored a takedown in the first half minute of the match. It appeared Rosen added back points, but none were awarded.

Rosen then added an escape in period two to lead 3-0 entering the final period.

Palmer scored his lone point with an escape midway in the final period and when he tried to force the action for a tying takedown, the two points went to Rosen, who scored the match-clinching takedown.

“It feels great, really put my effort into it and I came out with the win,” Rosen said. “Coming in, I was nervous just like anybody else would be, but I knew if I put into it, I’d win my matches and that would show for itself.”

It was Huskies teammate, junior Hunter Crowley, who secured the other Patterson Mill title with a win in the 182 final. Crowley beat Snow Hill junior Jordan Bishop, 6-3.

Crowley scored in all three periods, starting with a first period takedown. Bishop worked free for an escape later in the period and then was in the top position in period two, before Crowley reversed him for a 4-1 lead.

Bishop escaped again and Crowley led, 4-2. In the third period, Bishop escaped one final time, but Crowley scored the takedown in the final seconds to win it.

“My coach Matt London took notes on him, so I knew everything about him before I went out there,” Crowley said. “I knew what he did and just knew what to defend. It feels great, its the first postseason tournament I’ve won in my whole career.”

The third title came from Perryville senior Eugene Zacerous, who won the 1A-2A 170-pound state title a year ago.

Zacerous was in complete control over North East’s Tanner Moretz from the opening whistle, en route to an 11-0 major decision.

Zacerous took Moretz down and right to his back in the opening seconds. Zacerous then added three more back points and led 8-0 through one period.

Zacerous added an escape point in period two and then closed with a takedown late in period three.

There was a bit of a scary moment for Zacerous, whose failed takedown attempt left him down for moment.

“I hit the bridge of my nose on his hip, during the double leg,” Zacerous said. “I tried to keep my toes in and I just didn’t realize where my head was and I hit my bridge of my nose on his hip. I was okay though, I just needed to catch my breath, get the water out of my eyes.”

Havre de Grace junior Alex Lloyd was the first to wrestle, looking for the 132 crown.

Lloyd, who battled illness into early this week, dropped a 4-1 decision to Rising Sun sophomore Silas Filliaux. That was the fourth UCBAC championship.

Filliaux scored a pair of takedowns in the first period, while Lloyd also scored his lone point in the period by escape. Lloyd optioned for the down position to start period two, but was unable to score. Filliaux then opted to start the final period from the neutral position and with it, the match went without further scoring the final two minutes.

Fallston’s Donavyn Hohman was to wrestle for the 126 title, but he aggravated a nagging shoulder injury in the semifinals was forced to injury default in the final with Snow Hill’s Decklan Fischer.

The other two runner-ups were Patterson Mill grapplers. Sean Reddish ran into unbeaten Tyler Bauer (43-0), of North Caroline, who beat Reddish, 8-3.

Teammate Kevin Neutzling fell in the 285 final by pin.