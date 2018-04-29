2018 Harford County proms
Photos of Harford County high school proms from 2018.
-
2018 Joppatowne High School Prom
2018 Joppatowne High School Prom at the Martins Eastwind, Saturday, April 28, 2018
-
2018 North Harford High School Prom
2018 North Harford High School Prom at the Martins Valley Mansion, Saturday, April 28, 2018
-
2018 Bel Air High School Prom
2018 Bel Air High School Prom at Martins Eastwind, Saturday, April 21, 2018.
-
2018 John Carroll High School Prom
2018 John Carroll High School Prom at The National Aquarium in Baltimore, Saturday, April 21, 2018.
-
2018 Aberdeen Prom
Aberdeen High School Prom at Martin's East, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
-
John Archer School prom 2018
Members of the John Archer School community came out to have some fun at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday afternoon for the school's prom.
-
2018 Edgewood Prom
Edgewood High School's Prom at the Baltimore Aquarium, Saturday, April 14, 2018.