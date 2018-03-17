Jen Rynda / BSMG
Jessie Stallard, 17, of Richmond, VA practices her routine during the Congressional Cup Invitational at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on Saturday, March 17, 2018. She is a member of the Dynamics Twirl Team based out of Elkridge.
Jen Rynda / BSMG
Byron Anderson, 10, of Fort Collins, CO practices his routine during the Congressional Cup Invitational at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on Saturday, March 17, 2018. He is a member of the Fantasia Baton Twirling Corps team.
The Congressional Cup Invitational at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air on Saturday, March 17, 2018. The top 6 men and women twirlers will compete in a twirl off on Sunday between 2:30 and 5:30 in three events.
Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG