Havre de Grace Decoy Museum to celebrate 30 years this Saturday
Waterfowl art collection spurred a renaissance along city's waterfront that continues
Waterfowl art collection spurred a renaissance along city's waterfront that continues
As a rite of passage goes, honey-haired Evan Fox Lloyd emerged from one of toddlerdom's big ones in good form. A snip of a lad of 16 months, he was given his first haircut Jan. 7. As waiting customers looked on, his curl-studded locks were scissored off. The milestone event took place at Old Line...
The most recent story coming out of the Harford County Fire and EMS Service about limiting information that's broadcast is but another example of fundamental, but not fatal, flaws in the mostly volunteer service. Harford County fire officials recently started limiting how much information is available...
We don't know Gus Jacobs. But most of us would sure like to have his good health. The 80-year-old Bel Air resident recently celebrated his milestone birthday by running eight miles on a track, according to Bill Blewett, our longtime running correspondent. His time is neither important nor impressive....
By Friday, the United States will have a 45th president. There will be plenty of excitement, there always is, in the run up to the inauguration of a new president, but we suspect that no matter what it will be a lot tamer than the March 4, 1829 inauguration of Andrew Jackson as our seventh president....
Since early November, there's been an exhibit at the Chesapeake Gallery, inside the student center at Harford Community College, which gives us here at The Aegis considerable pride. "Visions from the Public Eye: Photographic Works by Matt Button, Brian Krista and Joshua McKerrow," which is curated...
The following letter was sent to Harford County Council President Richard Slutzky and members of the Harford County Council. A copy was provided for publication. I was astounded at your performance at last evening's [Dec. 6] County Council meeting. I was embarrassed for you. Bill No. 16-029 concerns...
Aldi isn't a new name to some folks in Harford County, with two locations already in Aberdeen and Edgewood, but the discount grocer is new to Bel Air, where it opened a new store Thursday morning in the former Mars location at Bel Air Plaza on Route 1. "It's awesome, it's clean, nice low prices,...
More than two dozen local restaurants will be offering various lunch and dinner specials beginning Friday for Harford County Restaurant Week 2017, which runs through Jan. 29. Participating restaurants will offer special fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus during Restaurant Week, with prices starting...
More than 200 Jews, Christians and Muslims from congregations in Havre de Grace and Abingdon gathered Sunday at Temple Adas Shalom Sunday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Love your Neighbor: Learn to Live Together, Inspired by the Legacy of MLK" was sponsored by Masjid Al-Falaah in Abingdon,...
More than 100 volunteers will install as many as 1,000 free smoke alarms in Aberdeen on Saturday and Monday as part of the American Red Cross MLK National Day of Service. Seven times a day nationwide, someone dies in a fire, according to the Red Cross, and more often than not, the tragic loss of...
A familiar name in Baltimore area restaurants is coming to Harford County in a few weeks. Tony Della Rose, whose family has owned and operated three Della Rose's restaurants in the Overlea, White Marsh and Canton areas, will open Della Rose's Local Tavern in the former Half Pints restaurant at...
Craving a killer crab cake? Harford County has it. In search of a sizeable steak? Got you covered. Have a loved one with dietary restrictions? Even then, the dining options are plentiful. More than 2,400 readers shared their recommendations for the county’s best cuisine in this year’s best restaurants...