Future of Havre de Grace Independence Day carnival up in the air
Parade, fireworks, concert will go on regardless, as outlined by new commission
Eden Mill Nature Center director bags his quarry with his trusty camera
The Harford County Board of Education is to be commended for overruling Barbara Canavan, superintendent of schools, and approving funds for programs she proposed cutting. The school board approved an amended budget that will rescind a drama participation fee, keep the high school swimming program,...
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, when he sat down Monday to talk with editors from The Aegis about the past 26 months, used the word "transformative" to sum up his first two years in office. While we might not go that far, we do agree with his other assessment that he has accomplished a...
Havre de Grace, in a novel approach to government, has given its voters the authority to approve or reject future raises proposed for the mayor and city council members. That can't be true. Every other government around here lets its elected officials decide how much of a pay increase they will...
Aberdeen Proving Ground has been such a vital part of Harford County for so long, it's hard to imagine our community without it. Anyone whose family has spent any time living in the county is undoubtedly related to someone or knows someone who made, or still makes, a good living because of APG....
The conviction rate of driving under the influence cases in Harford County should be a source of pride, and embarrassment. It's embarrassing that in 2015, the last year studied, 869 people in Harford County were arrested on DUI charges. More than two people every day are arrested and charged in...
Aldi isn't a new name to some folks in Harford County, with two locations already in Aberdeen and Edgewood, but the discount grocer is new to Bel Air, where it opened a new store Thursday morning in the former Mars location at Bel Air Plaza on Route 1. "It's awesome, it's clean, nice low prices,...
More than two dozen local restaurants will be offering various lunch and dinner specials beginning Friday for Harford County Restaurant Week 2017, which runs through Jan. 29. Participating restaurants will offer special fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus during Restaurant Week, with prices starting...
More than 200 Jews, Christians and Muslims from congregations in Havre de Grace and Abingdon gathered Sunday at Temple Adas Shalom Sunday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Love your Neighbor: Learn to Live Together, Inspired by the Legacy of MLK" was sponsored by Masjid Al-Falaah in Abingdon,...
More than 100 volunteers will install as many as 1,000 free smoke alarms in Aberdeen on Saturday and Monday as part of the American Red Cross MLK National Day of Service. Seven times a day nationwide, someone dies in a fire, according to the Red Cross, and more often than not, the tragic loss of...
A familiar name in Baltimore area restaurants is coming to Harford County in a few weeks. Tony Della Rose, whose family has owned and operated three Della Rose's restaurants in the Overlea, White Marsh and Canton areas, will open Della Rose's Local Tavern in the former Half Pints restaurant at...
Craving a killer crab cake? Harford County has it. In search of a sizeable steak? Got you covered. Have a loved one with dietary restrictions? Even then, the dining options are plentiful. More than 2,400 readers shared their recommendations for the county’s best cuisine in this year’s best restaurants...