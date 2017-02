Harford heroin deaths

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Shine a Light on Recovery vigil held last September at Mt, Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air remembered people who have died in Harford County's heroin epidemic. There were 56 heroin related fatal overdoses in the county in 2016, according to the Sheriff's Office.

