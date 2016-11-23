Changed forever: The Aegis Story of the Year for 2016
Harford County will never be the same after two deputies were murdered on Feb. 10
The 2016 Aegis Photos of the Year
Editor: Yesterday, many officials from the county gathered together at the Bel Air Armory for the Homeless Persons' Memorial Service & Candle Vigil. This ceremony was to honor those homeless individuals who lost their lives in our county this year. Shockingly, among the six names on the list was...
The contributions that organizations such as the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, and all the other volunteer fire and EMS companies, make to Harford County are priceless. Their members see the worst of all us when we need the most help. No matter what they've seen or had to do to save someone,...
A plan to offer four-year college scholarships to Harford County Public Schools graduates who will come back to their home county and teach in critical needs areas like math, science and special education, is an excellent idea, assuming it can be successfully implemented. The Growing Exceptional...
The first round of becoming qualified to dispense cannabis, marijuana, if you wish, in the State of Maryland for medical purposes has concluded with last week's announcement of 102 pre-qualified applicants by the state commission which is regulating the production and dispensing of the drug. From...
Editor: The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation and its Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA) volunteers would like to thank everyone who had a hand in contributing to the success of the 11th annual CCA Festival of Trees at the Bel Air Armory. On Thanksgiving weekend, $50,000 was raised in support of Cancer...
Several Harford County businesses and organizations came together this holiday season to give more than 200 high-quality new winter coats to local children and families in need. The donations, made possible by contributions from Spartan Surfaces, Harford Mutual Insurance Company, APG Federal Credit...
David Brian Evans, who murdered two Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies in February before being killed by police, was among the six homeless people remembered during the county's annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Service and Candle Vigil Wednesday in Bel Air, an apparent oversight by the...
Last Christmas, Marine Corps Capt. Kyle McHugh was stationed in Bahrain as part of the Attack Squadron 223, also known at the Great American Bulldogs. This Christmas, he will be in Havre de Grace enjoying the holidays with his family. McHugh stopped by the Havre de Grace City Council meeting Monday...
Madeline Rutch, who received a Student Achievement Award from the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners Monday night, did something that Mayor Susan Burdette said "is a little different" from what the commissioners usually base the award upon. "Actually, I had no idea we even had a person like this...
The Charlie Riley Community Service Scholarship Foundation celebrated several milestones at its recent annual awards ceremony, where it awarded $27,000 in scholarships. This year the foundation surpassed the $230,000 mark in scholarships awarded over the past 11 years. Also in those 11 years, 229...
Craving a killer crab cake? Harford County has it. In search of a sizeable steak? Got you covered. Have a loved one with dietary restrictions? Even then, the dining options are plentiful.